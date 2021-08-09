WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in effect in Louth until 10pm

A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Louth
Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Louth and nine other counties in Ireland this afternoon.
The Status Yellow warning, which was issued at 3:23 this afternoon, is in place in Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway.
The warning itself says that heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is set to end at 10pm tonight.
