Man (40s) charged with theft of a premises in Ardee on Sunday

A man in his 40s has been charged with stealing money from a premises in Ardee last Sunday.
The man stole the cash on Sunday afternoon, just before 1pm.
He was later arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station.
According to Gardaí, all the money stolen has since been recovered.
The man has been charged and will appear before Dundalk District Court on the morning of Wednesday, September 8th.
More News
Left, Tommy Connolly, then assistant manager of Dundalk FC, centre, Dermot Keely manager and Mickey Whelan, First team Coach during the 1995 season
The Rock Celtic side which clinched their place in the Clancy Cup Semi-finals in emphatic style. Photo Credit: Rock Celtic Facebook Page
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.