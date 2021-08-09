09/08/2021

Man (40s) charged with theft of a premises in Ardee on Sunday

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

A man in his 40s has been charged with stealing money from a premises in Ardee last Sunday.

The man stole the cash on Sunday afternoon, just before 1pm.

He was later arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station.

According to Gardaí, all the money stolen has since been recovered.

The man has been charged and will appear before Dundalk District Court on the morning of Wednesday, September 8th.

