Louth sporting organisations set to get €364,000 in equipment funding boost

Over €360,000 has been allocated to local sports clubs and organisations around Louth under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

A grand total of €364,000 has been provided to local sport clubs around the county, with the funding being announced yesterday by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and junior Minister Jack Chambers.

Significant investments have been made in organisations like Dealgan Boxing club, which is set to receive €28,703 in funding for both physical and mental health programmes within the club.

Other organisations like the Louth Mavericks American Football club are set to get €8,317 to set up a new female flag American football team in the county.

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the funding boost for sport in the county, saying it would allow for better and vital pieces of equipment.

“This is really positive news for the clubs involved as the funding will help the clubs purchase vital pieces of equipment that will help the clubs to grow and expand at what is a very challenging time, in particular since many of the clubs have been unable to hold their casual fundraising events,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“This round of funding focused on projects that would increase participation in the relevant sport or activity and who did not receive funding in previous rounds.”

Other clubs like Dundalk and Blackrock Coastal Rowing Club have been given €9,013, or Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery, who have received €25,224 for an upgrade to their air-filling system.

GAA clubs across the county have not been left out either, with clubs like St Brides GFC receiving €34,772 for the purchase of new gym equipment and a lawnmower, and St Mochtas GFC receiving €13,706 for an upgraded lawnmower.

According to Deputy O’Dowd, there will be further funding announced later this year for larger projects under the Sports Capital Programme.

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon said that there have been strong proposals submitted from Louth clubs for the larger infrastructure grants.

“The larger infrastructure grants are due to be announced later on this year in November or early December and a number of County Louth clubs have submitted very strong applications,” said Senator McGahon.

“It’s been a very tough year for anyone involved in sporting organizations as a result of the Covid-19 crisis but this new round of funding is a great opportunity for clubs to make real improvements to their facilities.”