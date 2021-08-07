07/08/2021

Work continues on Carlingford Greenway expansion, with plans to be displayed this month

Calls for bins along the Carlingford Omeath Greenway so walkers can dispose of dog foul

Carlingford Greenway

Progress on the Carlingford Lough greenway extension remains ongoing, according to Louth County Council.

In the August Monthly Management report, the council says that detailed design works remain ongoing.

The report says that tender documents are currently being drafted.

In a statement to the Democrat, LCC said that the route will go on display later this month.

The council will also be engaging with local landowners on aquisition of lands required for the greenway.

“Louth County Council is currently carrying out due diligence on reputed land-owners and it is expected that this process will be completed shortly,” said a spokesperson for LCC.

“The Council will engage with landowners on the acquisition of lands required for the delivery of the Greenway which will be a valuable amenity for residents of, and visitors to, County Louth.”

According to the report, planning permission for the half in Northern Ireland will be secured in September.

