Over 1200 tonnes of greenery recycled in Dundalk between April and July

V & W Recycling is a recycling centre in Dundalk
In excess of 1200 tonnes of greenery was recycled in Dundalk between April, May and June 2021.
According to LCC's Monthly Management report, there was 1291 tonnes of greenery recycled at the V&W Recycling Centre in Dundalk in those three months.
In total, there was 1860 tonnes of recyclable material disposed at the centre.
There was 117 tonnes of paper and cardboard recycled, 106 tonnes of plastic and 98 tonnes of wood.
There were also three tonnes of batteries recycled.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.