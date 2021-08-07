Pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Dundalk to remain open for the rest of the weekend

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre is set to remain open in Dundalk for the rest of the weekend.

The walk-in centre, located at the HSE building on the Rampart Road, has been open from Friday and will remain open until Sunday.

The centre will be open from 10am until 6pm each day.

Similar to when it was active last weekend, people will be able to access a test through walk-ins, self-referral or GP referrals.

Last week, when the centre was open there were 867 people tested for Covid-19.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East, cautioned over the high rate of Covid-19 in Louth in recent weeks.

Dr Pereira said that Louth had 36% of all Covid-19 cases reported in the North East in the past week.

He cautioned that while there has been a stabilisation in the last two weeks, the rate of Covid-19 in the area remains very high.

“Although we have seen the rates stabilise a bit in the last two weeks, which could indicate that people of Louth are responding to our concern and limiting contact and socialising, the fact that the rates are very high is a concern,” said Dr Pereira.

“Three of our Local Electoral Area’s (LEA) – Ardee, Dundalk South and Dundalk Carlingford - are amongst the top ten LEAs for 14-day incidence per 100,000 population.”

Dr Pereira urged people to be cautious and to hold firm for a few more weeks to allow cases to fall.

“As we are yet to reach the peak of the fourth wave, I am calling on all people of Louth to hold firm for a few weeks more.”

He also encouraged anyone with symptoms of a cold or flu to go get tested for Covid-19 and to self isolate until a result is received.