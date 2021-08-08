08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Louth's entrant to the Nose of Tralee pet competition a 10-month-old kitten from Dundalk

Winny McFloof is a 10-month-old kitty that was born to a stray cat

Winny McFloof

Winny McFloof

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Despite the cancellation of the Rose of Tralee for the second year running, Louth is currently in contention for the Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition.

The competition, which is now in its eighth year, sees pets from across the country compete for the title of Nose of Tralee, alongside vouchers and other perks.

Currently, the entry for Louth is a 10-month-old kitten named Winny McFloof from Dundalk.

Winny was born to the Doris family in Dundalk last October, from a stray cat who the family rescued.

According to Ursula Doris, Winny is one of five rescued cats who are part of the Doris family.

Winny’s owner, 11-year-old Ryan Doris encouraged the people of Dundalk and Louth to vote for Winny in the Nose of Tralee to make her the first cat to win the competition.

“Please vote for Winny McFloof, it would be so cool to bring the crown home to Dundalk,” said Ryan.

“She’s one of only two pussy cats in the competition and she’s up against 30 dogs.

“She is very cute and loves being carried outside to see the bumblebees.”

Louth's Nose of Tralee entrant for 2021

Ryan said that Winny has an interesting nickname, the Strawberry Alarm Clock due to her tendencies of waking the family up early in the morning.

“Her nickname is the Strawberry Alarm Clock because she wakes my dad at 4am roaring like a lion,” said Ryan.

“She also purrs like a tractor and she is the best kitten for a bit of craic.

“It makes me laugh when she jumps on top of the doors and her favourite toy is a mouse on a wand.”

Ursula said that Winny winning the competition would make her the poster cat for stray animals across Ireland.

“Winnie McFloof wants to prove that you don’t have to be a pedigree to be a winner, and the wee stray moggy from Dundalk hoes her dreams can come true.”

Ursula also encouraged people to adopt and not shop when searching for a pet.

“Come on Winny, come on da town, up the Wee County,” said Ursula.

People interested in voting in the competition can do so at https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee-2021/, and are able to vote once every 24 hours.

Geo-blocking of RTÉ Olympic coverage in Northern Ireland 'unacceptable'. says Louth TD

Sinn Féin's Imelda Munster said that solutions need to be found for future international sporting events

Dundalk man sentence for shoving donuts in woman's face

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media