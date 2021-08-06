06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794767265
1452599028110

Dundalk man who contested drink driving prosecution has case dismissed

Dundalk man who contested drink driving prosecution has case dismissed

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 55 year old man who contested a drink driving prosecution had his case dismissed last week after his Defence barrister successfully argued the length of the observation period before a breath test was administered was ‘unjust’.

The court heard Lorcan Kirk with an address at Rockmount Gardens, Carrick Road, Dundalk was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving a short distance from Dundalk Garda Station.

A garda gave evidence last Wednesday of being on patrol at The Crescent, Dundalk at 8.30pm on September 19th last year, when he saw a white Mercedes approaching the roundabout and taking the first exit without indicating.

It went on to cross the centre white lines on numerous occasions before pulling into Rockmount Gardens.

The garda said he detected a strong smell of alcohol on speaking to the defendant whose speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed.

The Defence barrister argued it would take more than the two minutes recorded in the Garda’s notebook from observing his client, to making the arrest, but the Garda said he made the notes as Mr. Kirk was being arrested.

The member in charge at Dundalk Garda Station that night outlined how the custody record showed the defendant had requested medication for a heart condition and the arresting garda had introduced him to another Garda who began a period of observation to ensure he had taken nil by mouth before the breath test was administered.

The statutory time period required is a minimum of 20 minutes.

Shortly after 10pm, Mr. Kirk was assessed by a doctor who told him to take his medication when he got home and to stop drinking alcohol.

During cross examination by the Defence barrister, the Garda who administered the Evidenzer test – which Mr. Kirk failed, agreed the defendant had told him his medication was close by, but he explained that gardai cannot administer medication and added a doctor had been called for him.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan dismissed the charge, after Mr.Kirk’s barrister argued that the period of observation was ‘unexplained and unjust’.

He pointed out the arresting garda had stated he was continuously with his client who had consumed nil by mouth, but that information did not seem to have been given to the Garda who administered the test, who went on to ‘establish something that was already known by his garda colleague”.

Dundalk man sentence for shoving donuts in woman's face

Details on National Broadband Plan for Louth expected in October

Geo-blocking of RTÉ Olympic coverage in Northern Ireland 'unacceptable'. says Louth TD

Sinn Féin's Imelda Munster said that solutions need to be found for future international sporting events

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group