Dundalk man charged with being intoxicated told gardai he was Seamus Heaney

Dundalk courthouse
A 20 year old man who told gardai he was Seamus Heaney when they asked him for his name and address after they saw him urinating on River Lane, allegedly went on to tell the officers he would shoot them, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Niall Brown with an address at Belfield Avenue, Dublin Road, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to provide his name and address to the garda, on September 27th last.
After he was charged, he replied “See that c*** there? I will get him”.
The case was heard in the defendant’s absence.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €200 fine for using threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and marked the other two charges taken into consideration.
