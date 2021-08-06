Dundalk woman charged with obstructing drugs search has her case dismissed

A 41 year old woman charged with obstructing a garda during a drugs search of her home, had the case against her dismissed at Dundalk District court last week.

Marian Carolan with an address at Cedarwood Park, Dundalk was charged was attempting to block the stairs, physically stopping gardai going upstairs in the property and behaving highly aggressively towards them.

Ms Carolan was not the target of the drugs search.

The garda who prosecuted Ms. Carolan outlined how he had arrived at her home at 8pm and had used force to gain entry as the door was locked.

He claimed the defendant was aggressive from the outset and was irate. He said she took a number of steps back and continued to back up the stairs and a relative ran from the bathroom towards a bedroom.

The garda said a large amount of cannabis herb was subsequently found in the toilet which had been flushed. He claimed the defendant continued to shout at the officers for five minute.

A second garda told the court the defendant had grabbed his clothing to try and stop him going upstairs and claimed she threw herself on the floor and “accused me of assaulting her”.

Marian Carolan gave evidence of her door being kicked in and alleged that she was told “What the f*** do you think is going on?” when she asked what was happening.

She said she could see three gardai on top of her relative who she claimed was shouting “I’m not resisting”.

She told how her phone , which she was recording on, was flung and she was swung around and thrown on the ground.

The defendant said having been in a violent relationship in the past, she was traumatised by what happened.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan dismissed the charge.