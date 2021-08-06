06/08/2021

Louth social enterprise awarded business supports

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, congratulate Culture Connect

A Louth social enterprise has been awarded business supports by Rethink Ireland under their Genesis Programme.

The successful Louth organisation is Culture Connect.

The project is an intercultural, community social enterprise that addresses the barriers that new communities and the host community experience in working and living together.

Their services focus on facilitating culturally appropriate services that ensure ongoing support for new communities by promoting mutual understanding, cultural awareness and building positive relations.

Using a holistic approach, their services include: advice and support in different languages, english language classes, afterschool support, intercultural mediation, interpreting and translation services to schools, agencies and community groups and more.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, who said: “We would like to congratulate Culture Connect on their success in receiving a Social Enterprise Development Fund Award from Rethink Ireland.”

"Coming out of an extremely challenging period for Irish society – and Irish businesses – we’re delighted with this good news story for Louth.

"Social enterprises have an important role to play in guiding Ireland to become a more inclusive and equal society.

"Organisations like Culture Connect, are leading the charge by not only creating jobs but working towards bringing about positive social change.”

Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects around Ireland, while a further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the organisation’s Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support to organisations.

The Genesis Programme is an intensive two-day workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and to be successful in future funding opportunities.

