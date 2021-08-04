Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Man pleads guilty to fatal crash in Louth

Man pleads guilty to fatal crash in Louth

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

An 18 year old man charged in connection with a fatal road crash in north Louth, which claimed the life of a 17 year old youth, pleaded guilty last week at Dundalk Circuit Court – sitting in Drogheda.

The defendant, who was underage at the time of the collision, admitted dangerous driving causing the death of Barry Griffin, at Ballymascanlon on October 20th last year.

Following the arraignment last Wednesday the Defence barrister said his client is anxious for the matter to be dealt with at the next sitting of the court ­ “for all concerned”.

Judge Mary O’Malley Costelloe remanded the defendant on continuing bail and adjourned the case to October fifth when a date for the sentencing hearing is expected to be fixed.

