Stolen bikes recovered in Dundalk after tip off

Dundalk courthouse
Four stolen mountain bikes were recovered from an address in the town by gardai acting on a tip-off, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Stephen Garvin formerly with an address at Nicholas Street South, Dundalk also pleaded guilty to a number of other offences.
The court was told last Wednesday that had gardai received a report of two men trying to gain entry to a mobile phone shop on Bridge Street on November 10th 2018 and when they arrived on the scene gardai discovered a crack in a pane of glass.
Later on two men were seen walking close by and at that stage the glass was broken.
The court was told the defendant was in possession of a lump hammer and had not reason for having it. He was found in possession of a number of items which had been stolen from a vehicle in the area.
Two days later a gent’s bike was reported stolen from a bicycle shed at Colaiste Ris, and the person who took it was captured on CCTV.
On December 5th, acting on confidential information that a number of stolen bikes were at the property, gardai obtained and executed a search warrant. They seized four mountain bikes. Stephen Garvin told them he had swapped a Pitbull for them and an amount of cash.
The Defence solicitor said his client, who had no previous convictions, was living locally at the time, was mixing with a bad crowd and had a compulsion for taking street tablets.
He no longer uses recreational drugs and has since trained as a chef and is due to start a new job in Dublin.
Noting his previous clean record and the fact that the offences had been committed over a one month period some time ago, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling six months, which were suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.