Stolen bikes recovered in Dundalk after tip off

Four stolen mountain bikes were recovered from an address in the town by gardai acting on a tip-off, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Stephen Garvin formerly with an address at Nicholas Street South, Dundalk also pleaded guilty to a number of other offences.

The court was told last Wednesday that had gardai received a report of two men trying to gain entry to a mobile phone shop on Bridge Street on November 10th 2018 and when they arrived on the scene gardai discovered a crack in a pane of glass.

Later on two men were seen walking close by and at that stage the glass was broken.

The court was told the defendant was in possession of a lump hammer and had not reason for having it. He was found in possession of a number of items which had been stolen from a vehicle in the area.

Two days later a gent’s bike was reported stolen from a bicycle shed at Colaiste Ris, and the person who took it was captured on CCTV.

On December 5th, acting on confidential information that a number of stolen bikes were at the property, gardai obtained and executed a search warrant. They seized four mountain bikes. Stephen Garvin told them he had swapped a Pitbull for them and an amount of cash.

The Defence solicitor said his client, who had no previous convictions, was living locally at the time, was mixing with a bad crowd and had a compulsion for taking street tablets.

He no longer uses recreational drugs and has since trained as a chef and is due to start a new job in Dublin.

Noting his previous clean record and the fact that the offences had been committed over a one month period some time ago, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling six months, which were suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.