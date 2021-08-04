Met Éireann issues countrywide weather warning ahead of August deluge with 'saturation' forecasted

Met Éireann has put the country on alert for thunderstorms ahead of what is expected to be a very wet spell of weather in Ireland.

The weather forecaster has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for all of Ireland which is not good news for staycationers or the outdoor summer Covid-19 containment strategy.

It warns of: "Thundery spells of rain with the risk of lightning and local hail". The forecaster cautions that this could result in "locailsed flooding and hazardous driving conditions".

The alert is valid from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, August 5.

The forecast outlook from Met Éirenn says it will remain unsettled over the rest of the week, the weekend, and early next week with widespread heavy or thundery showers and a continued risk of spot flooding.

The forecaster's farming section says temperatures will cool slightly in northwesterly winds over the weekend before warming again as we move into next week.

They add that sunshine will be below average over the coming week with unsettled conditions. The farming section adds that the above average rainfall will mean that by Friday, land on half the country will be "close to saturation". More below Tweet.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued on August 4 at 11:34 am.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine and scattered showers for the rest of today, turning heavy in places, especially across Ulster and the north midlands. Feeling mild with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, in a moderate southerly breeze.

Blustery outbreaks of rain, will gradually extend from the west overnight, merging into longer spells of rain across Atlantic counties with the risk of lighting and spot flooding. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, in a freshening southeast wind, strongest up along the coasts.

THURSDAY: Blustery outbreaks of rain will persist into Thursday morning, heaviest across the north and east. Whilst it will brighten up, widespread heavy thundery showers will develop too, with the risk of lightning, hail and spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Breezy at first, in fresh to strong southerly winds, soon veering westerly and moderating.

Scattered showers and clear spells overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday: Bright spells and showers, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms. Showers will merge to longer spells of rain at times in Ulster with the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers of longer spells of rain at times overnight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

Saturday: While there will be some sunny spells mixed in, showers will become widespread once again with isolated thunderstorms possible brining the risk of spot flooding. Highest Temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds. Showers will become more isolated overnight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Sunday: Little change, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy, with a continuing risk of thundery downpours and spot flooding. However it will be somewhat drier and brighter in the Munster. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Monday: Sunny spells and scattered showers, but generally not as heavy as previous days. Highest Temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.

Further Outlook: Current indications are for it to remain unsettled and changeable with occasional spells of wet weather for during the rest of next week