New wastewater plant set to be built in Omeath to stop untreated wastewater flowing to Carlingford Lough

04/08/2021

Water infrastructure in Omeath is set to be upgraded to stop untreated wastewater from being discharged into Carlingford Lough.

The upgrade plans, which were announced by Irish Water today, will see a new wastewater treatment plant constructed to ensure that any water being discharged into the Lough complies with regulatory standards.

Irish Water have said that the plans will help improve water quality in the Lough and enhance the environmental amenity of Omeath.

Alongside a new treatment plant, there will be a new pump station with emergency storage, new sewer pipelines for the area as well as upgrades to the existing outfall pipe at Carlingford Lough.

The project is being delivered by Veolia Water Ireland Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, with work set to commence on site in the coming weeks.

Colm Claffey of Irish Water said that the upgrades would be essential to support businesses and development in the area.

“These works will support existing and future residential and commercial development by ensuring adequate capacity for future growth in the area while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network, helping to safeguard the environment,” said Mr Claffey.

“However, it is still really important that people recognise the impact of what they flush so the network can function efficiently and effectively.”

Irish Water have said that they will be working closely with Louth County Council on the delivery of the project.

