Bonus €147,000 in funding for rural road repairs and maintenance

Louth is set to receive an additional €147,821 in funding for rural roads across the county as part of the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) 2021.

The scheme, which will now give Louth a total of €417,821 for local improvements around the county, is designed to support improving access across rural communities.

Improvements to infrastructure like rural laneways and roads are a significant part of the funding.

Louth was originally only awarded €270,000 for the LIS 2021, before increasing to €417,821

Local Louth Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the additional funding for the LIS, saying it would improve rural infrastructure around Louth.

“This additional funding increases the total budget under the Local Improvement Scheme this year for Louth to €417,821,” said the Fianna Fáil Senator.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in our rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

“These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

“Under LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents or landowners. The works must be completed before the end of the year.”

“Increasing rural connectivity is a vital component of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ and this additional funding will go towards helping to meet that goal.”