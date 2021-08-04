Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Bonus €147,000 in funding for rural road repairs and maintenance

rural road

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth is set to receive an additional €147,821 in funding for rural roads across the county as part of the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) 2021.

The scheme, which will now give Louth a total of €417,821 for local improvements around the county, is designed to support improving access across rural communities.

Improvements to infrastructure like rural laneways and roads are a significant part of the funding.

Louth was originally only awarded €270,000 for the LIS 2021, before increasing to €417,821

Local Louth Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the additional funding for the LIS, saying it would improve rural infrastructure around Louth.

“This additional funding increases the total budget under the Local Improvement Scheme this year for Louth to €417,821,” said the Fianna Fáil Senator.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in our rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

“These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

“Under LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents or landowners. The works must be completed before the end of the year.”

“Increasing rural connectivity is a vital component of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ and this additional funding will go towards helping to meet that goal.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie