Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Dundalk kitten in contention for Nose of Tralee 2021 title

The 10-month-old kitten, Winny McFloof, is among 31 other finalists in the competition

Dundalk kitten in contention for Nose of Tralee title

Winnie McFloof

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Despite the cancellation of the Rose of Tralee for the second year running, Louth is currently in contention for the Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition.

The competition, which is now in its eighth year, sees pets from across the country compete for the title of Nose of Tralee, alongside vouchers and other perks.

Currently, the entry for Louth is a 10-month-old kitten named Winnie McFloof from Dundalk.

The kitten got through the semi-finals earlier last month, with voting for the finals opening earlier yesterday.

Local cat Winnie McFloof is a finalist in the competition

People interested in voting in the competition can do so at www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee-2021/, and are able to vote once every 24 hours.

The voting in the competition will take place up until August 24th, when the winner will be announced.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie