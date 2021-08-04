Louth Senator welcomes plans to boost food sustainability and agriculture exports

A Louth Senator has welcomed the launch of a new food and drink sector strategy, which aims to boost agri-food exports from €14bn to €21bn.

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the new “Food Vision 2030” plan, which wants to increase the amount of food exported from Ireland over the next decade.

Senator McGreehan says that it is important for Ireland to acknowledge and encourage the food industry.

“Our Agri sector produces probably the most sustainable food, it is of incredible high quality,” said Senator McGreehan.

“We should always remember the work our farmers do to provide us all the highest quality of food.

“This is often lost in the global conversation on climate change and many countries’ unsustainable food production practices.

“I am very glad to see this Government being ambitious and unapologetic about our Irish food production systems.

“Things can always be improved and with the right systems these will be.”

The programme is set to be overseen by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

As part of the programme, Ireland will aim to become a world-leader in sustainable food production over the next decade.