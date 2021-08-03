Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Over 750 people come off the PUP in Louth, as the hospitality sector continues to reopen for indoor dining

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

The number of people in Louth on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to drop, with less than 5,000 people in the county still accessing the payment.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection, there are now 4,765 people in Louth on the PUP as of today.

This is down from 5,548 people who were on the payment as of last week.

There were a total of 163,327 people receiving the PUP this week, with weekly payments valued at €48.3 million.

The PUP figures come alongside the 175,281 people who are recorded on the Live Register at the end of June.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said that the drop good to see, as more people in the hospitality industry return to work with indoor dining reopening.

“With the return of indoor hospitality, it is great to see more businesses now re-opened as we move into the busiest weeks of the summer holiday season,” said Minister Humphreys.

“The number of people in receipt of the PUP is now at the lowest level since the pandemic began and every week we are seeing more and more people getting back to work.

“It is also very encouraging to see many businesses actively advertising for and hiring new staff. As new jobs are created, I and my Government colleagues want to ensure that people who are currently unemployed have the training, skills and the confidence to take on these new roles.”

