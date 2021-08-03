Dundalk District Court: Fined for forged driving licence

Dundalk courthouse
A forged Lithuanian driving licence was located after a 50 year old man was arrested in Ardee for another matter and taken to Dundalk garda station, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Rolandas Krivoscenko with an address at Rockfield Close, Ardee was brought there on August 3rd 2019 and the investigating garda outlined how he had suspected the drivers licence was false and after he found no watermarks on examination under a UV light, it was sent to the Garda Documents Section.
The defendant, who had poor English returned the next day with a friend who translated and he admitted it was a false Lithuanian licence which he had bought six or seven years ago before he came to Ireland.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €250 fine.
