Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Dundalk District Court: Fined for forged driving licence

Dundalk District Court: Fined for forged driving licence

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A forged Lithuanian driving licence was located after a 50 year old man was arrested in Ardee for another matter and taken to Dundalk garda station, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Rolandas Krivoscenko with an address at Rockfield Close, Ardee was brought there on August 3rd 2019 and the investigating garda outlined how he had suspected the drivers licence was false and after he found no watermarks on examination under a UV light, it was sent to the Garda Documents Section.

The defendant, who had poor English returned the next day with a friend who translated and he admitted it was a false Lithuanian licence which he had bought six or seven years ago before he came to Ireland.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €250 fine.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane

Louth man before court charged with abusive behaviour

Dundalk District Court: Accused of breaching Covid regulations

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie