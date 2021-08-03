Concerns raised over coastal erosion in Louth

Councillor Antóin Watters has raised concerns over coastal erosion that is threatening road infrastructure in Omeath and Bellurgan.

The Sinn Féin Cllr rasied the concerns in a motion which saw two council engineers survey the damage in the area.

Cllr Watters asked that the council examine the road before it was further eroded and got to a state where it would be more expensive to repair.

Cllr Watters said that the response from the engineers was positive and that he appreciates the councils urgency.

“Following a site meeting with two Council engineers to survey the damage at both locations, the response was quite positive,” said Cllr Watters.

“I welcome the Council’s urgency to address this issue and it has been confirmed to me now that an application to the Office of Public Works (OPW) for funding to cover the works has been submitted.

“The works will involve approximately 400m of protection works at Bellurgan and installing approximately 35m of rock armour at Omeath. That will go some way to addressing the erosion.”

However, Cllr Watters has warned that the issue will not be resolved overnight and that it could take a number of months before the OPW decides whether or not to grant funding for the project.

“This is not going to happen overnight. Even though the Council has agreed the urgency of the works, it is dependent on funding and it could take a number of months for the OPW to grant it.



“It is a lengthy process but I will continue to work closely with the Council and keep everyone updated. This first step of the funding application being submitted is very welcome."

Cllr Watters said that he is continuing to examine other issues in the Peninsula.