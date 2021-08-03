Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Concerns raised over coastal erosion in Louth

Concerns raised over coastal erosion in Louth

Cllr Antóin Watters

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Councillor Antóin Watters has raised concerns over coastal erosion that is threatening road infrastructure in Omeath and Bellurgan.

The Sinn Féin Cllr rasied the concerns in a motion which saw two council engineers survey the damage in the area.

Cllr Watters asked that the council examine the road before it was further eroded and got to a state where it would be more expensive to repair.

Cllr Watters said that the response from the engineers was positive and that he appreciates the councils urgency.

“Following a site meeting with two Council engineers to survey the damage at both locations, the response was quite positive,” said Cllr Watters.

“I welcome the Council’s urgency to address this issue and it has been confirmed to me now that an application to the Office of Public Works (OPW) for funding to cover the works has been submitted.

“The works will involve approximately 400m of protection works at Bellurgan and installing approximately 35m of rock armour at Omeath. That will go some way to addressing the erosion.”

However, Cllr Watters has warned that the issue will not be resolved overnight and that it could take a number of months before the OPW decides whether or not to grant funding for the project.

“This is not going to happen overnight. Even though the Council has agreed the urgency of the works, it is dependent on funding and it could take a number of months for the OPW to grant it.


“It is a lengthy process but I will continue to work closely with the Council and keep everyone updated. This first step of the funding application being submitted is very welcome."

Cllr Watters said that he is continuing to examine other issues in the Peninsula.

Children's Minister says there will be improvements made to funding for support services for Louth kids

Slight increase in number of homeless people across Louth, Monaghan and Cavan in June

Man accused of raping a woman in Louth returned for trial at the Central Criminal Court

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie