GALLERY: The redeveloped Halliday Mills apartment block is set for completion in the coming weeks

The Halliday Mills apartment complex on Quay Street is set for completion some time this month.
The Democrat recently visited the site, exploring the entire 85 apartment complex to see the facilities before tenants are set to move in this September.
Take a look at some of the sights within the new development.
Use the Next > above to move through the Gallery
The front of the apartment complex, located on Quay Street
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.