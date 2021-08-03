Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Traffic calming measures for Louth beach

Cllr Pearse McGeough

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has welcomed the new signage outlining a new traffic management plan designed for the Salterstown Pier area.

In September, following consultation with local residents, Cllr McGeough brought a motion before the Ardee/Mid-Louth Council seeking a traffic management plan to alleviate what he described as ‘bedlam’ in the area.

Cllr McGeough said: “Things have got worse since the recent heat wave as numbers of swimmers increased to enter the water at the pier which had the effect of a larger volume of traffic being on the narrow roads.

“Salterstown is being discovered by more and more people as a popular swimming spot and has become a victim of its own success.

"At high tide times the traffic increases and was at such a height over this heatwave that there was gridlock on the narrow roads and it could only be described as Bedlam.

“I am hoping now with this new signage that people will follow a circuitous route which has an outline of the route printed on it. Obviously this would be in operation during peak times.

“Basically, if you are heading the Salterstown, visitors should enter on the Strand Road, Annagassan, follow the road round to the pier, and exit through Salterstown Village and onto the Togher Road.

"If everyone abides by this then traffic should be flowing in the one direction and should be kept flowing freely.

“New signage was also installed along the route and I understand there is more to come.

"We want to welcome visitors to the area and it is great to see so many sea swimmers but we want people to enjoy
their experience.”

