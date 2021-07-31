Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Man accused of raping a woman in Louth returned for trial at the Central Criminal Court

A 33-year-old man accused of raping a woman in County Louth has been returned for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant - who can not be named for legal reasons - is charged with committing the alleged offence at a location in the county on August 8th, 2019.

After hearing a book of evidence had been served on the defendant, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court on simarl bail terms.

The judge also granted legal aid for a Senior Counsel and Junior Counsel.

The court previously heard the accused had already surrendered his passport.

