Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Louth man before court charged with abusive behaviour

Louth man before court charged with abusive behaviour

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A solicitor representing a man who told a garda "that he would be got" and started smacking his closed fist into his other hand, has told Dundalk district court the 19 year old had lost his temper when he heard screaming and realised a relative was being arrested.

Lee Molloy with an address at Cooper's Cross, Castlebellingham was before the court charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a garda at Cooper's Cross on April 28th last.

The court heard the defendant called the guard "a fat b******d pig" and additional garda back up had to be called.

The solicitor said her client was deeply apologetic. However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it was 'absolutely outrageous behaviour'.

She put back the case to November third for preparation of a Probation report saying that sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated.

Court wants to know "where we're at" with Dundalk woman Lisa Smith case

Man (30s) hospitalized after being assaulted in Oakland Park yesterday evening

Concerns raised over welfare of Carlingford Lough dolphin, with images on social media showing cuts on its side

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie