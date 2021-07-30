Louth man before court charged with abusive behaviour

Dundalk courthouse
A solicitor representing a man who told a garda "that he would be got" and started smacking his closed fist into his other hand, has told Dundalk district court the 19 year old had lost his temper when he heard screaming and realised a relative was being arrested.
Lee Molloy with an address at Cooper's Cross, Castlebellingham was before the court charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a garda at Cooper's Cross on April 28th last.
The court heard the defendant called the guard "a fat b******d pig" and additional garda back up had to be called.
The solicitor said her client was deeply apologetic. However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it was 'absolutely outrageous behaviour'.
She put back the case to November third for preparation of a Probation report saying that sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated.
