30/07/2021

Dundalk District Court: Accused of breaching Covid regulations

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Three people accused of breaching Covid public health regulations in north Louth during lockdown, have had a date fixed for the hearing of their case.

They did not attend Dundalk district court last week but Judge Eirinn McKiernan said the prosecution would proceed on the next occasion.

Fergal Sheehy (41) with an address at Aisling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, 65 year old Patrick Brocklebank of Rose Park, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire and 26 year old Holly Casey of Tubber Lane, Arderrig, Lucan each face the two same charges.

They are accused of failing to state their name and address, at Upper Faughart on January 31st last, after a requirement was made by a member of An Garda Siochána under the Health Act 1947 as amended.

They are also charged with contravening a penal provision of a regulation made under the Health Act, to prevent, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

None of the accused attended court last month, but Mr. Sheehy had written to gardaí in advance informing them he would not be appearing in court due to what he called "My own ongoing criminal investigation into the matter at hand", while Mr. Brocklebank said he would not be appearing, nor would he be represented at court, as to date he had not received a formal court summons and he claimed that 'no crime has been committed'.

Last Wednesday the court heard the DPP has directed summary disposal - which means that it will be heard at district court level.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded all three in their absence and adjourned the charges to November third for hearing. In putting back Holly Casey's case, the judge said "I don't think they have any intention of attending" but added “once they're notified we'll proceed”.

