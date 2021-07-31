Fairways vaccination centre to open for walk-in appointments from tomorrow

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
The Fairways mass vaccination centre is set to allow walk-in appointments for Covid-19 vaccines from tomorrow.
The centre, which recently hit over 50,000 vaccines administered, will be opening its doors to walk-in appointments for anyone over the age of 16 starting tomorrow.
The HSE have said that the walk-ins will be exclusively for first vaccines doses, and that they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Walk-ins will be permitted on Sunday at 1.15pm to 4.15pm and on Monday at 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm.
As of Friday, there have been 5,779,100 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Ireland.
Of these, 3,272,791 people have received at least one dose while 2,506,309 people have received both doses.
