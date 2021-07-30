Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Man (30s) hospitalized after being assaulted in Oakland Park yesterday evening

Off-duty Garda assaulted

Dundalk Garda Station - File image

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A man in his 30s was injured in an assault in Dundalk yesterday evening.

The incident took place at approximately 5pm yesterday evening at Oakland Park.

The man, who is in his 30s, was injured in the attack and has since been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for his injuries.

Gardaí have said that they are currently investigating the incident, but there have been no arrests made as of yet.

Call for electric vehicle charging point for village in Louth

Fairways Hotel mass vaccination centre administers over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines

Arrests following fire at a football club in Louth

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie