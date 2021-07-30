Man (30s) hospitalized after being assaulted in Oakland Park yesterday evening

Dundalk Garda Station - File image
A man in his 30s was injured in an assault in Dundalk yesterday evening.
The incident took place at approximately 5pm yesterday evening at Oakland Park.
The man, who is in his 30s, was injured in the attack and has since been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for his injuries.
Gardaí have said that they are currently investigating the incident, but there have been no arrests made as of yet.
