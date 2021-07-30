Fairways Hotel mass vaccination centre administers over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines

The Fairways vaccination centre hits 50,000 vaccines administered
The Fairways vaccination centre has administered over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines since it was opened earlier this year.
The announcement was made by HSE Midlands Louth Meath, who has responsibility for the vaccine centre.
Staff at the Fairways vaccination centre celebrated the news of 50,000 vaccines with a balloon arch and a banner to mark the occasion.
Staff at the Fairways vaccination centre celebrate hitting 50,000 doses administered
The vaccine rollout across the country has continued, with 58,098 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Wednesday.
30,653 of these were first doses, while 27,445 were second doses.
This leaves Ireland at 3,248,996 people who have received at least one dose, while 2,477,226 are now fully vaccinated.
Fantastic to see the @MLMCommHealth #COVID19 vaccination centre at the Fairways Hotel Dundalk top 50,000 vaccines administered. Congratulations to all of the staff for their hard work and dedication over the past few months. Well done! pic.twitter.com/1sRgpa2l0Z— Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare (@MLMCommHealth) July 29, 2021
