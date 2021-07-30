Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Fairways Hotel mass vaccination centre administers over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Fairways vaccination centre has administered over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines since it was opened earlier this year.

The announcement was made by HSE Midlands Louth Meath, who has responsibility for the vaccine centre.

Staff at the Fairways vaccination centre celebrated the news of 50,000 vaccines with a balloon arch and a banner to mark the occasion.

Staff at the Fairways vaccination centre celebrate hitting 50,000 doses administered

The vaccine rollout across the country has continued, with 58,098 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Wednesday.

30,653 of these were first doses, while 27,445 were second doses.

This leaves Ireland at 3,248,996 people who have received at least one dose, while 2,477,226 are now fully vaccinated.

