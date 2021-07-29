Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Dundalk man fined for cycling without reasonable consideration

Dundalk man fined for cycling without reasonable consideration

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A cyclist who was hit by a car after he rode out from a footpath in front of it as it crossed at a junction, was last week fined at

Dundalk District Court of riding a pedal cycle without reasonable consideration.

Francis O'Hanlon (54) with an address at Ashbrook, Tom Bellew Avenue was convicted two weeks ago following a contested hearing, and Judge Eirinn McKiernan had adjourned the matter to consider whether the court could accept a donation to the court poor box.

The woman who was involved in the collision had told the court she had driven down Mary Street South on November sixth 2019, and had crossed its junction at Dublin Street, when a cyclist came from the footpath on the right hand side and hit the front of her car, saying he "Went straight across the road - to me he didn't look".

The woman confirmed to the Defence barrister that she had got two penalty points and an €80 fine, as the gardai deemed her to be partly at fault.

The investigating Garda who had viewed footage from the women's dash cam said the car had been edging out from Mary St. South before crossing Dublin Street and a cyclist - coming from the footpath, hit her vehicle on the road having "made no attempt to stop".

Mr. O'Hanlon told the court it was easier to be on the footpath and claimed that it's safer as it was more dangerous to cycle on the road, on the correct side of the street.

In convicting him, Judge McKiernan said it was a very unfortunate set of circumstances but the defendant should not have presumed the other vehicle would stop.

The case was put back to clarify if 54 year old , who had no previous convictions, could make a donation to the poor box, which his barrister said was possible as the offence does not carry penalty points.

But last Wednesday Judge McKiernan said taking the circumstances as a whole, she would deal with it by way of a €105 fine.

At the request of the Defence, the judge fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal being lodged.

Gardaí charge man after stabbing on Castletown Road yesterday morning

The stabbing took place at approximately 9am yesterday morning

Arrests following fire at a football club in Louth

New walk-in Covid-19 test centre to open in Dundalk tomorrow

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie