Arrests following fire at a football club in Louth

Gardaí have arrested two youths as part of an investigation into a fire which occurred at a football club in Drogheda on May 15, 2021.
Two storage containers were set on fire causing significant damage to property.
Yesterday, Wednesday July 28, two youths, who are in their mid to late teens, were arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act at Drogheda and Dundalk stations respectively.
They have since been released without charge.
A file is now being prepared for the Juvenile Diversion Office.
Investigations are ongoing.
More News
Fire, road and water safety officers across Ireland are joining forces to promote ‘Amber Thursday’ ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend, which is traditionally one of the busiest of the year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.