New walk-in Covid-19 test centre to open in Dundalk tomorrow

A new walk-in Covid-19 test centre is set to open in Dundalk tomorrow, due to the high incidence of the virus in Louth.

The walk-in centre is set to be located at the HSE building on the Rampart Road, just across from the Marshes Shopping Centre.

The centre will operate from 10am until 6pm each day, and will be open from Friday until Sunday.

Similar to other test centres currently operating, people will be able to get a test through self-referral, walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments.

A decision on whether or not to keep the centre open will be made after the centre runs for its three scheduled days.

Dr Augustine Pereria recently spoke with the Democrat and encouraged anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to get tested, due to the high incidence rate across Louth in recent weeks.

As of yesterday, Louth currently has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in Ireland, after Donegal.

Currently, Louth's 14-day incidence rate is 636.2 with 820 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being reported in the last two weeks.