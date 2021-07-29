Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

New walk-in Covid-19 test centre to open in Dundalk tomorrow

No appointment required at South Tipperary Covid-19 test centre until further notice

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A new walk-in Covid-19 test centre is set to open in Dundalk tomorrow, due to the high incidence of the virus in Louth.

The walk-in centre is set to be located at the HSE building on the Rampart Road, just across from the Marshes Shopping Centre.

The centre will operate from 10am until 6pm each day, and will be open from Friday until Sunday.

Similar to other test centres currently operating, people will be able to get a test through self-referral, walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments.

A decision on whether or not to keep the centre open will be made after the centre runs for its three scheduled days.

Dr Augustine Pereria recently spoke with the Democrat and encouraged anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to get tested, due to the high incidence rate across Louth in recent weeks.

As of yesterday, Louth currently has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in Ireland, after Donegal.

Currently, Louth's 14-day incidence rate is 636.2 with 820 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being reported in the last two weeks.

HSE Midlands Louth Meath set to break their Covid-19 testing record this month

Personal injury claims in Louth drop from 2019, with claims body expecting a price fall in insurance

Gardaí charge man after stabbing on Castletown Road yesterday morning

The stabbing took place at approximately 9am yesterday morning

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie