Gardaí charge man after stabbing on Castletown Road yesterday morning

A man in his 30s will appear before the court this morning after being charged with a stabbing incident in Dundalk yesterday that left two people hospitalised.
The stabbing incident took place yesterday morning at approximately 9am on the Castletown Road.
Two people were injured in the attack, a man and a woman, and were both taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
The arrested man, aged in his 30s, was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He is set to appear before Dundalk District Court later this morning.
