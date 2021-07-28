Gardaí currently investigating an incident of assault on the Castletown Road in Dundalk this morning

Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating an assault that took place on the Castletown road this morning
Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating an incident of assault that occurred on the Castletown Road earlier this morning.
The assault occurred at approximately 9am this morning.
Two people, a male and a female, have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with what Gardaí say are serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to Gardaí, no arrests have been made at this time but investigations remain ongoing.
