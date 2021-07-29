Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Louth projects get funding

Creative Spark, one of the local projects to receive funding

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

A total of €130,000 in funding has been provided to three local projects around Louth, with Creative Spark set to receive €40,000.

The funding, from what is known as the Connected Hub Scheme, will go to projects based in Dundalk, Drogheda and Termonfeckin, to improve facilities to allow for more remote working capabilities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys confirmed the funding in an announcement last week.

A total of 117 projects have been selected, with a total of €8.8 million set to be split amongst them.

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the funding to all three projects.

“We have seen a significant shift to remote working since the onset of the pandemic and this type of project funding will enable more people to achieve a better work-life balance.

“This not only provides better working options but sets us on a path of further reducing our carbon footprint and keeping more money in our local economy.”

Creative Spark will receive a 40,000 grant, which will be used to deliver infrastructure upgrades to the facility itself.

According to the Department, the money will be used to maximise usage of “existing under-utilised circulation spaces which will allow for increased occupancy within socially distanced and safe conditions”.

The current atrium of the building is set to be redesigned, as well as an upgrade to communications technology throughout the facility.

€65,000 in funding is set to go to the Mill Enterprise Hub in Drogheda, which the Department says will encourage more remote working.

€22,000 will be provided to the St Fechins GAA and Community Centre in Termonfeckin to improve their remote working hub facilities within their community centre.

