28/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Man accused of an aggravated burglary in Dundalk

Man accused of an aggravated burglary in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 31 year old man accused of an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, has been refused bail at the local district court.

Sean Monaghan with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk is charged with committing the alleged offence at an apartment at Mourne View Hall, Dundalk on June 15th last, while in possession of a kitchen knife.

He is further accused of making a threat at Dundalk Garda Station that he would damage property at Mourne View Hall on the same date.

Having heard an outline of the allegations, Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused the bail application and remanded him in custody to Cloverhill district court on the fourth of August.

