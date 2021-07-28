Dundalk courthouse
A 31 year old man accused of an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, has been refused bail at the local district court.
Sean Monaghan with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk is charged with committing the alleged offence at an apartment at Mourne View Hall, Dundalk on June 15th last, while in possession of a kitchen knife.
He is further accused of making a threat at Dundalk Garda Station that he would damage property at Mourne View Hall on the same date.
Having heard an outline of the allegations, Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused the bail application and remanded him in custody to Cloverhill district court on the fourth of August.
More News
Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating an assault that took place on the Castletown road this morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.