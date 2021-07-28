Search our Archive

Louth Parent and Toddler Groups encouraged to apply for grants

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement of €250,000 in grants for Parent & Toddler Groups.

The funding is part of the Government’s Summer of Play initiative. The grants will be allocated to Parent and Toddler groups nationwide through local City/County Childcare Committees (CCCs). 

Parent and Toddler Groups are invited to make an application for funding under this scheme through their local CCC.

This funding will be available to all Parent & Toddler Groups that are organised on a not-for-profit basis and who actively involve the participation of parents in the local community. 

Senator McGreehan commented: “Before lockdown and when my children were young, Parent and Toddler groups were such a fantastic outlet.

"It was where I learned, relaxed and had a great chat with other mothers and fathers. My children had such a wonderful time each week and the children have been together through school, and their sporting clubs.”

The Louth Fianna Fáil Senator added: “The Parent and Toddler Groups are very much missed in communities and this funding I hope will help them reopen safely."

Parents or non-for-profit community groups who wish to apply for funding for a new or existing Parent and Toddler group should contact their local CCC for details on the programme and the application process.

Contact details and links to websites of all local City/County Childcare Committee can be found on www.myccc.ie.

While the grants are intended to support Parent and Toddler groups to safely meet again, all groups should be aware of and follow current Government guidelines on Covid -19.

