People over 16 in Louth can access walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations from this weekend

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre is set to operate in Louth this weekend, with anyone over the age of 16 able to access a first dose.

The centre, which is located at DIFE Drogheda, has already been open for scheduled vaccinations through the HSE’s portal system but the government are now opening the system up for walk-ins at specific times.

The HSE have specified that any walk-in appointments are only for first doses of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccines administered will be Pfizer or Moderna.

Walk-ins for first doses will be permitted on two days so far, on Sunday August 1st and Monday August 2nd.

DIFE Drogheda is currently the only walk-in vaccination centre in Louth at present, while the Fairways Hotel will continue to administer vaccines on an appointment basis.

Anyone interested in accessing the walk-in centre can receive a first dose vaccination at the following times:

On Sunday, from between 1:15pm and 4:15pm

On Monday, between 9:15am and 12:15am, as well as 1:15pm until 4:15pm.

More information can be found on the HSE's Covid-19 information page