28/07/2021

Number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth continues to fall

This week, there were 5,548 people who claimed the PUP in Louth

PUP

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth continues to fall

The number of people accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth has dropped again this week.

Figures announced by the Department of Social Protection show that there are currently 5,548 people in Louth who are still in receipt of the PUP.

Last Wednesday, the Department reported that there were 5,826 people in Louth who were still accessing the PUP.

This is a drop of 278 people in a single week.

At the peak in March 2020, there were 16,983 people in Louth accessing the PUP.

Across the rest of the country, the number of people accessing the PUP has dropped below 200,000 since it was first introduced in March 2020.

Check out the county breakdown below

The total amount in payment that was issued by the government this week was €56.92 million to 192,296 people on the PUP.

This represents a decrease in the number of people on the PUP of over 9,800.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys welcomed the news, saying that it showed progress was being made in reopening the economy and getting people back to work.

“The number of PUP recipients is now at its lowest level since the payment was introduced as an emergency measure in March 2020,” said Minister Humphreys.

“To put this into context, there were over 481,000 people relying on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in early February of this year – the last time the virus reached a peak.

“That number has now fallen by around 60% - clearly demonstrating the progress we are making in re-opening our economy and getting our citizens back to work.”

The Minister said that she expects the number of people on the payment to fall further as the hospitality sector reopens for indoor dining.

“I want to take this opportunity to pay particular tribute to businesses in the hospitality sector, who are re-opening their doors for indoor dining.

“This has been an extremely difficult few months for this sector. That’s why Government has maintained the range of supports in place for businesses and their employees.”

