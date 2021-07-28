Louth Social Enterprises urged to apply for Start Up Fund

Rethink Ireland has announced the opening of The Social Enterprise Start-up Fund.

The €800,000 fund will be delivered over two years: 2021 – 2022 and has been created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce President Sean Farrell said: "The fund seeks to support social enterprises at the start-up / early stage of their life cycle and will provide critical support to the most innovative and impactful start-up social enterprises.”

A social enterprise is a business that works primarily to improve the lives of people. Social enterprises are at the heart of facing the greatest social challenges in Ireland.

The money they make from their work is used to grow what they do so that they can reach all the people in society who need their help.

In 2021, the fund offers up to 25 awardees cash grants, a place on the Accelerator Programmeand business supports.

Applications from social enterprises that are at an early stage of their development and are looking to fully establish themselves in the market can apply.

Applications are open from July 15th until 1pm on Tuesday, August 3rd.

All queries relation to the fund should be sent to socialenterprise@rethinkireland.ie