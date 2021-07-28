Louth craftmark outdoor summer fair coming to Dundalk

Louth Craftmark is set to hold an outdoor summer fair at St Nicholas Quarter, with arts and crafts from professional designers set to go on display.

The event, which will take place on August 7th, will run from 10am until 5pm, and is part of the Fringe Programme of the annual SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival.

The fair is being run by Louth Craftmark Designers Network, which is a collective of talented North East based artists, craftspeople and designers, which was set up in 2006.

The Summer Fair will have 13 artists showcasing their work, with items like ceramics, textiles, clothing, tableware, handmade soaps, glass gifts, paintings and prints all set to be on display.

“Louth Craftmark is going from strength to strength, with 63 members currently represented from the Louth region,” said Sarah McKenna of Louth Craftmark.

“Dundalk is truly a hub of creativity in the North East, and we are so excited to exhibit our work in the heart of the town, as part of the SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival.

"It is a great opportunity for the public to meet us in person, and see first-hand the creative work we have been producing behind closed doors.”

The group have said that they are delighted to be able to showcase their work and put it up on sale, adding that there will be something for everyone whether they’re looking to treat themselves or a loved one.

For more information on the Summer Fair, go to www.louthcraftmark.com