Dundalk court: Bench warrant for man accused of dangerous driving

A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk District court for the arrest of a 21 year old man accused of two counts of reckless endangerment and charges of dangerous driving at five separate locations.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told last Wednesday that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment in the case.
Modeste Wilondja with an address at Lurganearly, Castleblayney failed to appear to meet the case, which relates to alleged events on April 25th last.
One reckless endangerment charge alleges that he drove at approximately 100 kilometres an hour through Knockbridge and narrowly avoided colliding with a marked patrol car, while the other alleges he swerved towards a patrol car forcing it off the road.
He is also accused of driving without insurance and obstructing a garda during the course of a search by getting into a vehicle and driving away at speed at Lannet, Killanny.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.