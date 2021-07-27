Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Dundalk court: Bench warrant for man accused of dangerous driving

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk District court for the arrest of a 21 year old man accused of two counts of reckless endangerment and charges of dangerous driving at five separate locations.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told last Wednesday that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment in the case.

Modeste Wilondja with an address at Lurganearly, Castleblayney failed to appear to meet the case, which relates to alleged events on April 25th last.

One reckless endangerment charge alleges that he drove at approximately 100 kilometres an hour through Knockbridge and narrowly avoided colliding with a marked patrol car, while the other alleges he swerved towards a patrol car forcing it off the road.

He is also accused of driving without insurance and obstructing a garda during the course of a search by getting into a vehicle and driving away at speed at Lannet, Killanny.

