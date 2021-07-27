Those applying for passports for the first time may have to wait up to eight weeks

Those who are seeking passports for the first time could have to wait two months, according to Deputy Joe McHugh.

The Fine Gael representative has urged people to check their passports.

In a post on Instagram the TD says that current turnaround times for online passport simple adult renewals is 10 working days.

Online child renewals ought to normally process within fifteen working days of receiving the supporting documents.

However online first-time applicants are in for an 8-week wait as officials process their details.

Deputy McHugh said on Instagram that this was to ensure that the identity of the applicant is correct: “This is because first time applications are complex and require additional time to process. All documents submitted have to be verified to ensure the identity of the applicant.”

The fastest way to renew is online at www.dfa.ie/passportonline/