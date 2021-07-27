Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

MTV looking for Louth people to take part in new series of Catfish

MTV Reality TV series looking for Limerick people to take part

Reporter:

Reporter

The hit MTV show 'Catfish UK' is casting for a new series and are looking for people to apply from Louth. The producers are looking for people "who have fallen for someone using a fake profile, never had a video call or met in person or those who are keeping a secret from their online date." 

A spokesperson from Viacom who is producing the show said: "Each episode brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet. They've supposedly fallen in love or become best friends; we arrange for them to finally meet in real life for the first time" 

A "Catfish" is someone who lures a person into a relationship by adopting a fictional online persona, a trend that’s becoming increasingly common in a world where many romantic relationships and friendships start via apps and websites. 

"Whether someone is worried that they’re in love or friends with a catfish or would like to come clean to the person they’re catfishing, we can help them.

We’re looking for couples and friends who have never met up in person or even seen each other on video chat. Whether they want to finally meet their online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, we would love to hear from them." the spokesperson added.

The only prerequisite for taking part is that participants are added 18 or older and can apply on the website, via http://mtv.co.uk/catfish/ apply 

More information is available from catfishuk@viacomstudiosuk.com or Text/Call: 00 44 7743001261

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie