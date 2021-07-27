MTV looking for Louth people to take part in new series of Catfish

The hit MTV show 'Catfish UK' is casting for a new series and are looking for people to apply from Louth. The producers are looking for people "who have fallen for someone using a fake profile, never had a video call or met in person or those who are keeping a secret from their online date."

A spokesperson from Viacom who is producing the show said: "Each episode brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet. They've supposedly fallen in love or become best friends; we arrange for them to finally meet in real life for the first time"

A "Catfish" is someone who lures a person into a relationship by adopting a fictional online persona, a trend that’s becoming increasingly common in a world where many romantic relationships and friendships start via apps and websites.

"Whether someone is worried that they’re in love or friends with a catfish or would like to come clean to the person they’re catfishing, we can help them.

We’re looking for couples and friends who have never met up in person or even seen each other on video chat. Whether they want to finally meet their online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, we would love to hear from them." the spokesperson added.

The only prerequisite for taking part is that participants are added 18 or older and can apply on the website, via http://mtv.co.uk/catfish/ apply

More information is available from catfishuk@viacomstudiosuk.com or Text/Call: 00 44 7743001261