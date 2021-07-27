Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Coronavirus: 119 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

Louth currently has the second-highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland

Department of Public Health North East

There were 119 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth up to midnight 25 July

There were 119 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth on Friday 25th of July.

This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, and is currently provisional and subject to change.

There was no information available around the number of deaths due to Covid-19, due to a lack of data due to the HSE cyberattack which took place in May.

The high case numbers come as Louth is the county with the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, behind Donegal.

The most recent figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that Louth has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 603.6.

This compares to the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, which is 332.9.

A second walk-in Covid-19 test centre was opened in Drogheda on Friday, running until Sunday, in addition to the regular test centre in Ardee.

Outside of Louth, Monaghan reported 27 Covid-19 cases, Cavan reported nine cases, and Meath reported 52 cases on Friday 25th July.

