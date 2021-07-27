People aged 16 and 17 in Louth can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine

People aged 16 and 17 can now register for their Covid-19 vaccination
Anyone in Louth aged 16 or 17 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today.
The announcement was made last night by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who says that any 16 and 17-year-old can now register on the HSE vaccine portal for an mRNA vaccine.
— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 26, 2021
Registration for those age 16 and 17 for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will start tomorrow, Tuesday.
It's important that we continue to get as many of our population vaccinated as soon as vaccines are available and following the safety advice of our experts. pic.twitter.com/obZmHN0MD1
The portal was recently opened to anyone aged 18 and over, with the vaccination programme continuing in vaccination centres, GP practices and pharmacies around the country.
The vaccine that 17 and 18-year-olds will be eligible for are the mRNA vaccines, either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.
The most recent figures available, for Saturday 17th July, show that there have been a total of 5,551,754 vaccines administered in Ireland. Of these 3,148,266 were first doses, while 2,403,488 were second doses.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.