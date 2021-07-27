Search our Archive

27/07/2021

People aged 16 and 17 in Louth can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made the announcement yesterday

Covid-19 vaccinations will begin at St Columbcille Village

People aged 16 and 17 can now register for their Covid-19 vaccination

Tadgh McNally

Anyone in Louth aged 16 or 17 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today.

The announcement was made last night by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who says that any 16 and 17-year-old can now register on the HSE vaccine portal for an mRNA vaccine.

The portal was recently opened to anyone aged 18 and over, with the vaccination programme continuing in vaccination centres, GP practices and pharmacies around the country.

The vaccine that 17 and 18-year-olds will be eligible for are the mRNA vaccines, either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

The most recent figures available, for Saturday 17th July, show that there have been a total of 5,551,754 vaccines administered in Ireland. Of these 3,148,266 were first doses, while 2,403,488 were second doses.

