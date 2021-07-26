People in Dundalk urged to register for September's Big Beach Clean

People across Louth are being encouraged to get involved in 2021’s Big Beach Clean, with record numbers previously being involved in 2019.

The Big Beach Clean, which took a break in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, previously had 10 clean up events in Louth in 2019.

This saw 600 volunteers remove over 3.7 tonnes to litter from beaches all across the region.

Across the entire country, there were over 300 clean up events held with over 8,000 volunteers removing over 45 tonnes of marine litter from beaches across Ireland.

For 2021, the event is set to run between the 17th and 19th of September and is part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), which is operated by Ocean Conservancy.

The Big Beach Clean itself, however, is run by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce.

“This initiative is also an opportunity for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards,” said a spokesperson for An Taisce.

“This will help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.”

The Big Beach Clean will be taking place on the same weekend as World Clean Up Day, which normal brings together over 20 million people across 80 different countries to clean up litter around the world.

With this, registration will open for all residents of Ireland to help clean up around the country, as statistics show that the number one cause of marine litter comes from litter being dropped in towns and cities.

“Getting involved in the Big Beach Clean is a way for residents of non-coastal counties to help prevent litter entering our waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at source,” said a spokesperson for An Taisce.

Anyone who wishes to get involved with the Big Beach Clean can register online to receive a clean-up kit to help with their efforts on www.cleancoasts.org

Currently, Louth Tidy Towns are also seeking locals to help clean up Dundalk as the SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival gets underway at the end of July.