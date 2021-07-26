Changes to Nursing Home Support Scheme will benefit farmers across Louth, says local Senator

Search our Archive

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the updated scheme

A local Louth Senator has welcomed the Fair Deal Scheme, which will no longer see the cost of family farms and businesses taken into account when calculating the cost of a person’s nursing home care after the first three years.

Fianna Fáil’s Erin McGreehan said that the Fair Deal Scheme, which is an amendment to the Nursing Home Support Scheme Bill, will help enhance protections for family farms and businesses across Louth.

According to the legislation, the scheme will now mean that after three years have passed, the value of family farms or businesses will not be taken into account when calculating the cost of a person’s nursing home care.

The changeover will happen when a family successor commits to working on the farm or business.

Senator McGreehan thanked the Minister for Older People, Mary Butler for getting the scheme through the Oireachtas.

“It will make significant and positive improvements to the Fair Deal Scheme and is very much welcomed by farming families,” said Senator McGreehan.

