Appeal to conserve water as Louth reservoir drops to low levels

Irish Water and Louth County Council has appealed for water conservation as the Dunbin reservoir drops to critically low levels.

High demand for water in the Dunbin/Knockbridge area over the last number of days is putting severe pressure on the reservoir which is dropping to critically low levels and may lead to water supply disruptions/low pressure for customers.

Irish Water, together with Louth County Council, is working hard to maintain supplies and have reconfigured the network to limit the disruption to customers as much as possible.

Irish Water and Louth County Council are appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors and businesses to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.

There are some simple measures that the public can take including stopping the use of power washers at home; using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; taking showers over baths; and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so. There is advice and guidance for homes, businesses and farms, including information on how much water you can save with simple measures on water.ie/conservation.

In order to improve the situation in Knockbridge and surrounding area, owners of vacant and unused properties are being urged to turn off water to the property and to check for leaks around the building, especially around toilet cisterns.

Speaking about the need to conserve water, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, Donal Heaney, said: “It’s really important that everyone follows the HSE guidance on handwashing, however there are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene.

"Our telemetry shows that demand has increased significantly in Louth and our reservoirs are under pressure. We want to ensure we can meet the demands of our water supplies as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing and the hospitality sectors reopens for business.

“In Irish Water, we are continually working with our local authority partners to look at what we call the supply/demand balance. This means that we need to ensure that we can supply more treated drinking water than is required for use. We can manage this by conserving water; losing less by repairing leaks; and supplying smarter by ensuring that all of our plants are working optimally.

“We can all work together to protect our supply and safeguard our water for essential usage.”

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.