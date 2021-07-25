Man arrested in connection with major drug seizure appeared before Dundalk court

Dundalk courthouse
A 35 year old man arrested in connection with a major drugs seizure by members of the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit last month, was remanded on bail, with strict conditions attached, when he appeared before Dundalk district court last week.
Lucas Glatkauskas with an address at Rosevale, Drogheda is accused of cultivating cannabis plants, having cannabis for sale or supply and unlawful possession of the drug, at Bryanstown Court, Bryanstown, Drogheda on June 4th last.
He's further charged with allegedly having cannabis for sale or supply and unlawful possession of the drug at Lunderstown, Duleek on May 27th last.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him on bail to appear before Drogheda district court on October 18th subject to strict conditions.
They included a €5,000 cash lodgement, that the defendant signs on daily at Drogheda Garda Stations and observes a curfew from 10pm to 7am.
As his mobile phone has been seized as part of the investigation, Judge McKiernan directed that the accused provide a new mobile phone number to gardaí within 24 hours.
